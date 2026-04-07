Shawn Michaels Shares His Thoughts On Celebrities In WWE

This year, it seems like there are more celebrities involved with WWE than ever before, and with WrestleMania 42 just 11 days away, there are many well-known names that have appeared on the company's programming as of late. Jelly Roll, IShowSpeed, Logan Paul, Pat McAfee and Lil Yachty have all been part of WWE storylines over the past few weeks, and though fans are often split on celebrity involvement, WWE Hall Of Famer Shawn Michaels believes it's a beneficial move, but argued that specific personalities have raised expectations.

"Yeah, we have to because I think it's fun and some of them again like Logan Paul, some have done just a fantastic job. What would WrestleMania 14 have been without Mike [Tyson?] You know what I mean? So I mean, yeah, I think we got to keep it," he explained on "7PM in Brooklyn." "I think that even that level has gone up that now people are understanding that if they're going to come from the outside, they got to do it well cause Bad Bunny and Logan Paul and those guys have set a precedent now that you can't just come in."

Last night on "WWE Raw," the newest match for WrestleMania 42 was made official with LA Knight and The Usos taking on Paul, IShowSpeed and Austin Theory in a Six-Man Tag Team match. Additionally, McAfee and Jelly Roll have become involved in Randy Orton's feud with Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "7PM in Brooklyn" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.