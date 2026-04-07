Ric Flair Accuses WWE Of Trying To 'Kill' His Legacy, Thanks AEW's Tony Khan

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair is not happy with the company, and he took to social media on Tuesday to make it known. Flair, who was signed to All Elite Wrestling as of September 2025, took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and said that "per WWE," he was no longer allowed to be affiliated with Roots of Fight, a media and apparel brand that highlights stories of iconic athletes.

"I Woke Up This Morning To Find Out That I'm No Longer Allowed To Be With @rootsoffight Per @WWE," Flair wrote, before highlighting his many accomplishments, including his ESPN "30 For 30" documentary, as well as his titles. "21 World Championships, But I Always Played By Your Rules And Kept It At 16. Paid Vince McMahon Back 800k When He Said He Would Forgive It. I Honored It."

Flair wrote that "fortunately" he's still bringing in income thanks to his various other deals. "The Nature Boy" also thanked WWE's competition, AEW, where he signed in October 2023 to accompany Sting during his fellow legend's retirement run.

"What More Of My Legacy Do You Want To Destroy WWE?" Flair questioned. "You All Grew Up Loving Me And I Set The Bar. Now You Are Trying To Kill Me And Diminish My Legacy. Thank You, But It Ain't Happening. Nice Try. LFG!"

I Woke Up This Morning To Find Out That I'm No Longer Allowed To Be With @rootsoffight Per @WWE. Let Me Think- I'm The Only Wrestler To Ever Be On 30 For 30 & Ranked In The Top 25 Of All Time, An Emmy Nominated Documentary-Courtesy Of The WWE, Which I Should Have Won But l Lost... pic.twitter.com/1VP8cxSz4o — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) April 7, 2026

As of this writing, two products of Flair's remain on the Roots of Fight website. A "Nature Boy" branded beanie and t-shirt remain available for sale. Flair did not go into details on social media as to exactly why WWE was no longer allowing him to partner with the brand, or if Roots of Fight specifically was not allowed to use trademarks relating to Flair and his likeness.