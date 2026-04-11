Liv Morgan On Milestone WWE Title Victory Against Ronda Rousey: 'So Surreal'

Since joining WWE over a decade ago, Liv Morgan has been on a steady climb through the company's ranks, building to her recent Royal Rumble victory and a prominent position on the card for WrestleMania 42. One of the most important steps in her journey was winning the Money in the Bank briefcase and using it to beat Ronda Rousey for the title the same night. Speaking to 8 News Now in Las Vegas, Morgan looked back on that night in 2022.

"It was so surreal," Morgan said. "Just being in WWE has felt enough for me. So to win my very first-ever [World] Championship, to win Money in the Bank and to cash in on Ronda Rousey to become the new SmackDown Women's Champion, it was just such a surreal moment. I remember holding my championship and looking out into the crowd and feeling like, 'Wow.' I had just made all my dreams come true."

Morgan then reflected on her upbringing as a pro wrestling fan, crediting her brothers for her interest. She named WWE Hall of Famer Lita as one of her favorites, with Morgan taking inspiration from Lita's fashion while she was growing up.

This month, following her Royal Rumble win in January, Morgan is set to face Stephanie Vaquer at WrestleMania, with the Women's World Championship on the line. It's been announced that the match between Vaquer and Morgan will take place on the first of the show's two nights, placing it on Saturday, April 18.