Michael Cole Calls This WWE Star 'The Best On The Planet' Right Now

While he may carry himself in a more classical fashion, WWE commentator Michael Cole considers GUNTHER as the greatest wrestler of the present day.

During an interview with "The Sal Licata Show," Cole heaped praise for "The Ring General," who is currently set to face Seth Rollins at WWE WrestleMania 42. When calling GUNTHER's in-ring performances, Cole admitted that goosebumps often accompany his viewing experience from the commentary desk. Beyond that, Cole appreciates GUNTHER's polarizing nature.

"He is such an old school throwback," Cole added. "You talk we're going to be at the Garden for Monday Night Raw this coming Monday, road to WrestleMania, a couple of weeks away. If there's ever a place for GUNTHER to be, it's the Garden. When you think back to the Bruno Sammartinos and the Ivan Putskis and 'The Superstar' Billy Grahams, some of these all-time greats, GUNTHER, who we call the 'Career Killer' now because he's ended the career of Goldberg, Cena, and AJ Styles, is an artist. He is incredible to watch in the ring and it is such a different way to express our business the way that he does it. So GUNTHER right now to me, the best on the planet. Love calling his matches."

Last year, Pro Wrestling Illustrated recognized GUNTHER as the third best pro wrestler in the world, behind only AEW's Jon Moxley and fellow WWE star Cody Rhodes. Under the WWE banner, GUNTHER has notably enjoyed two reigns as World Heavyweight Champion and one record-setting run with the Intercontinental Title. As Cole alluded to, he's also built himself a reputation for ending the careers of WWE legends.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Sal Licata Show" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.