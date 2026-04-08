WWE's Shawn Michaels Dismisses Past Animosity Between Himself And The Rock

Shawn Michaels has discussed his rivalry with The Rock and addressed reports of a their real-life feud.

Michaels was notorious for pulling down his peers in the '90s, and seems to have got on the bad side of The Rock, which ultimately led to them never facing each other. The "WWE NXT" creative head recently spoke on "7PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony" about The Rock not liking him, but downplayed the seriousness of the animosity between them.

"He didn't like me," he said, laughing. "There's a big, you know, kerfuffle in the wrestling business about, you know, me and Hunter [Triple H], you know, doing stuff to him and being mean and stuff like that. All of it way blown out of proportion. None of it even accurate. But again later on [we got along], you know, and to this day like we get along and we talk about stuff. That's one [match] I think everybody would have liked to have seen. But by the time I came back, he was you know well off into his Hollywood career and stuff like that."

"The Heartbreak Kid" said he himself would choose The Rock over him if he were asked to choose a wrestler. Michaels recalled how The Rock was picked on by the rest of the locker room at the start of his WWE career, a perception that "The People's Champ" eventually changed.

"Look, even when it comes to me, I pick him," he said "When he first went out there, he was getting a lot of the 'Rocky Sucks' chants and stuff like that. So, there's always ribbing and stuff like that in the locker room. But when he came back, I can't remember what it was, I want to say he might have had an injury that he took some time off, and that's when he really, my understanding is, that he really thought about how his career was going and wanted to change things up."

Michaels attributed The Rock's rise to his prominent position to his time with the Nation of Domination, which set him up for a legendary WWE career.