Finn Balor Laments Never Joining The O.C. In WWE

Finn Balor and AJ Styles share some notable parallels in their respective careers, with both men having led Bullet Club in New Japan Pro-Wrestling before later going on to WWE. During their time there, Styles and Balor separately reunited with Bullet Club partners Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, though the four of them never formed a long-term alliance onscreen. Speaking to Anderson on "Talk'n Shop," Balor shared his regret over not joining The O.C.

"I was hoping that the four of us were gonna get to do this on 'Raw,'" Balor said with a laugh, making the "Too Sweet" gesture associated with both Bullet Club and the NWO.

"I was kind of hoping for a Club run first, and then a little Balor Club for a couple years, and then The O.C. for a couple years, then maybe back to the Balor Club for a couple years," Anderson said. "Don't worry, Finn. If you need a couple heaters, brother, we are ready to come in."

This led to Balor pointing out that he'd just been kicked out of The Judgment Day on WWE TV, with Anderson replying that Balor knew his number. Anderson and Gallows have both had several WWE runs, with their most recent ending in early 2025 with their release. Since then, they've returned to the independent scene and wrestled for promotions like the NWA, MLPW, and MLW, along with a brief New Japan return.

As for Balor, he's seemingly on his own for now as he prepares to face former ally Dominik Mysterio at WWE WrestleMania 42. Though not yet confirmed, it's been hinted that Balor will bring back his Demon persona for the bout, after the WWE star indicated that he'd want more creative control over its presentation if the Demon were ever to make a return.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Talk'n Shop" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.