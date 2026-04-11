Liv Morgan On WWE 'Lore' With Rhea Ripley: 'She Is The Batman To My Joker'

Rhea Ripley is undoubtedly Liv Morgan's biggest rival in WWE, with both women having one of the best friends turned enemies storylines in recent memory. Their feud started in 2022 when Ripley betrayed Morgan after they had been tagging together for several months, and throughout the last four years, they've had countless battles against each other. Both competitors have also changed roles throughout their rivalry, with Ripley initially starting out as the heel, but turned babyface once she left The Judgement Day, leading Morgan to reflect on the history between herself and "Mami" during an interview with Esteban Ramirez.

"Rhea and I have quite a bit of lore. Like I remember back in the Performance Center, when I saw her, I knew that she was going to be a star. It was just very evident to me, and so when I had gotten called up to the main roster, I had left Rhea my locker," Morgan explained. "She gets called up to the main roster, has tons of success. We get put into a tag team where we have so much chemistry. We tagged for a while and then she turned on me. Joined the Judgment Day, injured me. I came back on the Liv Morgan revenge tour and took everything that she loved ... she is the Batman to my Joker and I am the villain in her hero story and she's the villain in my hero story."

When Morgan returned from injury, she not become Women's World Champion, but also won the heart of "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio, who betrayed Ripley at SummerSlam 2024 and has been with Liv ever since.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Esteban Ramirez" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.