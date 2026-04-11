Steph De Lander On TNA Run: 'I Had A Great Time Until I Didn't'

After appearing on some early episodes of "TNA Impact" when the show moved to the AMC Network earlier this year, Steph De Lander and her husband Mance Warner abruptly departed the company last month. According to reports, the two asked for and were given their release, and De Lander recently spoke about their departure while speaking to Scott's Scoop.

"I loved my time at TNA, and I loved being able to write my own stuff and come up with my own ideas and just let my creativity fly," De Lander said. "Being able to do that alongside my husband, and watching him get these awesome opportunities and have banger matches and getting his first kind of real opportunity on television was awesome to see, and I feel lucky to be a part of that. I had a great time until I didn't, until it ended."

According to reports, De Lander asked for her release because TNA officials would not clear her to wrestle, but that doesn't diminish some of the fond memories she made there. That includes being able to participate in a classic pro wrestling trope: an onscreen wedding. The segment took place in 2024, with De Lander marrying PCO, and Matt Cardona making his return to interrupt the proceedings.

"It was really, really cool," De Lander recalled. "I was very excited that it was with PCO, because it was so ridiculous, down to the outfit and the hair and everything. ... I wrote my own vows and we had a lot of free reign of how we wanted the segment to go."

The wrestler stated that the performers involved received instant positive feedback from the company, which was a big boost to De Lander's confidence as she played such a big role in bringing it to life.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Scott's Scoop and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.