JBL Reveals That He Still Has Original WWE Undisputed Championship Belt

During his time in WWE, John "Bradshaw" Layfield only held the world title once, though it was a significant reign for several reasons. It lasted 280 days, and on top of that, JBL eventually dropped the title to John Cena, who soon introduced the infamous "spinner belt" design. JBL recently revealed on "Something to Wrestle" that he was actually able to keep the previous belt, which was known as the WWE Undisputed Championship and then just the WWE Championship.

"I'm pretty sure it's the original," JBL said. "When I lost the title to Cena, Cena turned it into the 'spinner belt,' and so I kept the original. I mean, I kept it as part of the storyline for a while, and then I just ended up with it. It wasn't like I tried to steal it, I just ended up with it. Nobody really cared for what you had back then. So it's the original I got, and I believe it's the same one Eddie Guerrero had."

JBL and his co-host Conrad Thompson were in conversation with an expert on title belts, Tony Giese, who shared his belief that JBL's WWE Championship would be worth somewhere in the six-figure range, meaning at least $100,000. The mere fact that the title is currently in the possession of JBL would make it more valuable to a buyer, according to Giese.

The title belt currently in possession of JBL was introduced in 2002 by Triple H, who beat Chris Jericho to become Undisputed Champion and merged the two previous belts into one new design. Along with JBL, Cena, Triple H, and Guerrero, that title was previously held by Hulk Hogan, The Undertaker, The Rock, Brock Lesnar, Big Show, and Kurt Angle.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Something to Wrestle" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.