Bully Ray Explains Why CM Punk's WWE Raw Pipe Bomb Helps Pat McAfee Storyline

World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk cut a scathing promo, akin to that of his "pipe bomb" of old, to open "WWE Raw" on Monday, and he didn't just address his WrestleMania 42 feud with Roman Reigns. Punk lit into WWE's parent company, TKO, for its high ticket prices, as well as Pat McAfee, who was recently revealed to be Randy Orton's mystery ally, going as far as to call him Pat "MAGA-fee." WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray explained on "Busted Open Radio" that Punk's promo on Monday helps the McAfee storyline, as it's already brought out the best promos in both Punk, as well as Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.

"If I'm hearing CM Punk, who is the 'Voice of the Voiceless' talking about Pat McAfee and how much he hates him, that's very Pavlovian for wrestling fans," Bully Ray explained. "'Well, if Punk hates him, I hate him, too.' I think the entire company needs to jump on board with this. You want this to really work? Then the entire company across the board should be hating on Pat McAfee. I would have started a Twitter campaign: 'F*** You Pat McAfee.'"

Before Punk's segment on Monday, Rhodes cut a promo of his own on "WWE SmackDown" following the reveal that it was McAfee who had been the voice in Orton's head during his backstage phone calls. The "American Nightmare's" promo was reportedly not on the initial rundown for the show. Reports indicated that Rhodes voiced his real thoughts on TKO CEO Ari Emanual reportedly booking McAfee into the storyline.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.