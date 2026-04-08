AEW's Tony Khan Comments On Being Involved In WWE Sale Process

As the WWE Shareholder lawsuit has continued forward, one of the biggest revelations to come out was that a company owned by AEW/Ring of Honor owner Tony Khan was one of the four bidders who attempted to acquire WWE in 2023. Shortly after the news broke, Khan revealed that his attempt to buy WWE would be one of two topics that he wouldn't discuss for the rest of 2025.

That declaration lasted only a few weeks. Appearing on "Coach and Bro" with Jonathan Coachman and Vince Russo on Tuesday, Khan was asked by Coachman about his WWE bid. And Khan, surprisingly, gave an answer regarding why he decided to enter the fray.

"I was very interested in the process," Khan said. "And I think if there was going to be a sale, I would at least want to have a chance to be involved. And if it had gone for any less than that, I would've really kicked myself."

As to whether Khan noticed anything fishy with the bidding process, as has been alleged by the plaintiffs in the shareholder lawsuit, Khan seemed to dance around the question, citing confidentiality, instead focusing more his own thinking.

"While respecting the confidentiality of that, I would say I don't have any complaints about that process from my side right now that I'd want to talk about right now ," Khan said. "I do think there was some stuff to that, and while respecting the confidentiality of the whole thing, I also would say that, at the time, that seemed like, to me, just reiterating, if it had gone for any less, I would've really beaten myself up. Like 'Why wouldn't you put in a bid?' I thought that was a very reasonable number that I put in."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Coach and Bro" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription