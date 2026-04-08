Lucha Libre Promotion The Crash Suspends Alberto Del Rio After Domestic Violence Arrest

The Crash Lucha Libre has announced Alberto Del Rio – real name Alberto Rodriguez – has been suspended indefinitely in light of his domestic violence arrest in Mexico on Monday.

Rodriguez was arrested on Monday by State Civil Guards in San Luis Potosí after a call was placed by his wife, with officers arriving on scene to find him in the act of verbally and physically assaulting her and leaving visible injury to her arms and face. The State's Attorney General's Office confirmed on Tuesday it had opened an investigation into the former WWE and AAA wrestler and would be presenting its findings to the judicial authority at his first hearing.

The Crash Lucha Libre promotion, with which Rodriguez had made multiple appearances throughout this year so far, has also announced that it made the decision to suspend the wrestler indefinitely. In the announcement, Crash condemned any and all acts of violence outside of the sport, emphasizing it is a company that values presenting the sport in a family-friendly way.

"The Crash Lucha Libre is a company with values ​​that promotes the sport in a family-friendly way, and condemns all acts of violence outside of sports, for this reason we will suspend Alberto Del Rio "El Patron" from our programming after the events that recently occurred," the announcement read.

Rodriguez's latest arrest comes after an arrest and indictment from 2020 for aggravated kidnapping and sexual assault, though the trial was delayed several times and he was ultimately acquitted of the charges in December 2021. He was suspended from AAA last year prior to his departure after an altercation with fans at a show.