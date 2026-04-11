AEW's Tony Khan Contrasts Philosophy Of Not Holding Grudges With CM Punk Situation

AEW President Tony Khan admits he's learned a lot in the past few years since the inception of his company, and a recent appearance on Behind the Turnbuckle Studios' "The Coach & Bro Show" further proved his growth. On the podcast, Khan talked about his philosophy about not holding grudges, especially after the CM Punk incidents known as "Brawl Out" and "Brawl In" of 2022 and 2023. He said he came out of that wanting AEW to succeed and continue more than anything.

"I wanted, in a perfect world, for everybody to be able to work together and get together," Khan said. "I don't think that was possible, but I also think that we've been able, in the past few years, to really be able to keep AEW strong... I learned a number of things. I probably would do things differently. Say things differently. But, it wasn't something I was expecting... That was a very much, 'welcome to wrestling' in some aspects of it, because for me, I had been in wrestling for almost four years at that point, but that was certainly a first for me. As with all firsts, you're going to learn from them, and hope not to ever have a repeat."

Khan said he's changed his approach to a lot of things, and at the beginning of AEW, there was a collective "rebel spirit," but now, the company is established. He said his efforts to grow the fanbase may be different than what he would have done at the start.

"I think the AEW fans would also agree that I've refined my own media strategy," he said. "I think people have seen me trying to take the high road."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Coach and Bro SHow" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.