Dave Meltzer Comments On Speculation Over WWE's Role In TNA Cancellations

On Wednesday, it was reported that several matches between AEW and TNA stars on independent wrestling shows had been cancelled, including AEW World Champion MJF versus Nic Nemeth (formerly known as Dolph Ziggler), as well as Ricochet versus Leon Slater. The cancellation was made by TNA President Carlos Silva due to "partner conflicts," but according to Dave Meltzer on the "Wrestling Observer Radio," many within the industry believe WWE's partnership with TNA was the reason the matches were called off.

"It's really bad business, I mean, obviously, there's been heavy speculation that it was WWE forcing the hand of TNA. I mean, everyone in wrestling thinks that's the case. I cannot prove that's the case. I know people who are involved who think that's the case, but they also can't prove it's the case because the only thing that's happened is Carlos Silva is the one who said it and it makes him look really bad saying it after proving it," he explained. "Even if it comes from WWE and they say 'We don't want you doing this,' I think that they should've fought back to the point of going like, 'Okay, but the stuff that's advertised for this week, I mean, give us a break' ... TNA is the one that looks bad, not WWE."

MJF and Nemeth were originally scheduled to battle for Create-A-Pro on May 1, but now Friedman will hold an open challenge while the former WWE star will fight Bear Bronson. Despite MJF still having a match on May 1, he didn't hold back from airing his frustrations with Silva on social media.

Meltzer also claimed that arguably the biggest disappointment was Ricochet and Slater not being able to collide, with both men having wanted the match and it being advertised for weeks beforehand.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Wrestling Observer Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.