Former CMLL & WWE Star La Catalina Reportedly Expected To Debut In AAA This Saturday

On Tuesday, CMLL announced that La Catalina was no longer part of their Amazonas roster and that they wished her well in her future endeavors. La Catalina reportedly didn't re-sign due to unhappiness with how she was being booked. Rumors have also swirled about where she is going next.

According to luchablog, La Catalina is expected to debut in AAA this Saturday, making her the first talent to leave CMLL for AAA since they were purchased by WWE. He also reported that CMLL offered her a new contract, but she rejected it. News of her departure started to leak on Monday, so CMLL put out an official statement the following day. La Catalina has yet to speak out about her departure.

La Catalina previously wrestled in WWE as Carolina and then as Katrina Cortez before being released in 2021. The day after her release, she found out her visa was expiring and expressed her frustration on social media. She has said in the past she would never return to WWE, including as recently as last September. She also competed in ROH several times last year and wrestled Mercedes Moné for the CMLL Women's Championship in June 2025 when Moné was champion.