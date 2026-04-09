Backstage Update On Planned WWE WrestleMania 42 Opening Matches

WrestleMania 42 is just over a week away and we're still learning details. Earlier this week, WWE released the lineup for Saturday and Sunday's shows, with the first two matches of each night airing on ESPN. Now, WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select has reported which match will open each night.

Night One will see one of the celebrity involved matches at the start, with IShowSpeed teaming up with Logan Paul and Austin Theory to face The Usos and LA Knight. Drew McIntyre and Jacob Fatu will face off in an Unsanctioned Match afterward. Night Two is scheduled to kick off with Oba Femi vs. Brock Lesnar and will be followed by the ladder match for the Men's Intercontinental Championship.

WrestleVotes reports that ESPN pushed for Lesnar to be included in the package of matches to be showcased on the traditional ESPN platform. WWE was reportedly happy to do so.

The remaining matches each night will air on ESPN's streaming service. As of this writing, Night One has seven matches announced while Night Two has six matches. There is speculation that Asuka vs. IYO SKY will be added, which would put both nights at an even amount of matches.