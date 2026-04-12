Steph De Lander Recalls Her Favorite WWE Memory

Steph De Lander may be best known for her time in TNA, the company that she recently departed, but she was previously part of WWE, where she competed on "WWE NXT" alongside real-life best friend Indi Hartwell. De Lander joined the company in March 2021, and she made her first appearance for Hartwell's storyline wedding to Dexter Lumis.

She recently sat down with "Scott's Scoop" to talk about everything from her WrestleMania week bookings post-TNA, to her time in WWE. She recalled her favorite moment from her time on the developmental brand, a match where she and Hartwell teamed against Io Shirai and Zoey Stark and Toxic Attraction.

"I would say my ladder match, the ladder match at Halloween Havoc, was probably one of my favorite moments," she said. "It was a really cool moment and I mean, it's one of those things you don't really think about like, a lot of wrestlers go their entire careers without getting to do a ladder match. Especially on Halloween Havoc, 'NXT.' That was a really cool bucket list moment that I wasn't expecting. That was like my third match on TV. That was pretty cool, I would say that was probably my favorite moment from my 'NXT' time."

De Lander said that when she looks back on her time in "NXT," she wishes that she and Hartwell would have stopped to enjoy the moment a bit more. She explained that they were in the company at a stressful time where people were getting fired "every single week," in her words. De Lander departed "NXT" in April 2022, and she joined TNA in the following months.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Scott's Scoop" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.