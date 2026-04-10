The Hardys Pick Up Another Tag Title Win Against The Righteous On TNA Impact

The Hardys (Matt and Jeff) remain the TNA World Tag Team Champions after defending their titles in a grueling Tables Match with The Righteous (Vincent and Dutch) on Thursday's episode of "TNA iMPACT."

The rules for this match were simple: Send both opponents crashing through two separate tables, and you win. It was a nail-biter, as Dutch and Matt were the first to go through tables. But it was the godfathers who invented this stylized match, who made short work of their former frenemies in their 15-minute contest (Jeff concluded it with a Swanton Bomb on Vincent). TNA President Carlos Silva came in after the match to hand the Hardys their titles after their hard fought victory.

Joining the tag team ranks this past January, the Righteous first walked into TNA as the Hardy's enemies. Recognizing their shortfall when their efforts to challenge for the titles were unsuccessful at Genesis in January, Vincent and Dutch decided to follow the proverb, "keep your friends close, but your enemies closer." It worked briefly, but the Righteous returned to their wicked ways at the fittingly named pay-per-view event, Sacrifice, in late March.

In less than 48 hours, the Hardys will head to Cleveland, Ohio, and defend their championships again against The System's Bear Bronson and Brian Myers at Rebellion on Saturday. Bronson and Myers earned their tag team title shot after defeating the teams of BDE and Rich Swann, Sinner & Saint (Judas Icarus and Travis Williams), and The Righteous in four-way number one contenders match on March 5.