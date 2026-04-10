TNA Impact 4/9/2026: 3 Things We Hated & 3 Things We Loved
TNA Rebellion 2026 is right around the corner, with the company presenting another episode of "Impact" on the way there. It wasn't an entirely uneventful show, though who could blame you for getting a sense of deja vu during the main event, which saw The Righteous unsuccessfully challenge Matt and Jeff Hardy for the TNA World Tag Team Championship again.
Not everything from tonight's show will be covered here, with moments like Elayna Black's match against Myla Grace and the Mustafa Ali promo segment left to our "Impact" results page. Instead, we've got you covered with our favorite and least favorite moments from the latest episode. Below you'll find our thoughts on the opening promo segment, the departure of Dani Luna, a lengthy Rosemary backstage segment, and more.
It's safe to say TNA is a divisive company at the moment, so go ahead and read our thoughts before sharing your own in the comments. We'll meet you back here next week to take a look at the fallout from this weekend's Rebellion.
Loved: There was no redundancy between Eddie Edwards and Mike Santana
Tonight's show kicked off with a contract signing between challenger and The System's leader in Eddie Edwards and the current reigning and defending two-time TNA World Champion, Mike Santana. I really dug their exchange for two reasons: there was depth, and the content of their banter didn't center around Santana's past addictions.
Some of Santana's recent opponents have targeted their verbal onslaughts towards "The Realest's" personal struggles. But this one felt more genuine, in the sense that Edwards didn't carry the redundancy torch. Instead, he chose to remind the fans that the champion that they adore abandoned them once to see if the grass was truly greener on the other side. Case in point, Edwards taunted Santana by mentioning how he couldn't hang with the big boys in AEW. Then, he mentioned The Inner Circle, which was strategic in his debate. It wasn't, "Hey, you have addiction issues. You can't handle the pressure to remain the company's top champion." It was more so, "You thought the grass was greener elsewhere, and look what happened? You tucked your tail between your legs, and came back home after thinking you were better than the company that helped turn you into a household name." It was a nice touch toward Edwards' awareness.
As for Santana's rebuttal, he described how his heart remained in TNA even while he was away. A good knee-jerk reaction, but did that carry any substance? Not to mention, he threw in a verbal punch of his own, describing how Alisha left her husband's faction in support of Moose, whom they physically kicked out. I liked how that got under Edwards' skin, despite his "nothing can faze me" demeanor he carries.
Overall, a breath of fresh air on how you can find other ways to verbally low-blow somebody!
Written by Brie Coder
Hated: Dani Luna will be missed
Although it was revealed earlier this month that Dani Luna had departed TNA, her final match with the promotion came during tonight's taped show. It was a solid match that ended with Luna's defeat at the hands of Jada Stone, and though it was a relatively minor part of the episode, Luna's overall absence leaves a significant hole in the Knockouts division.
She's been part of the promotion since the middle of 2023, with two tag title reigns under her belt. Although her best work has been done on the independent scene rather than in TNA, Luna has also had some strong matches in the company, with opponents like Indi Hartwell and Lei Ying Lee. In hindsight, it probably would've benefitted TNA to put the Knockouts Championship on Luna at some point in the past, but what's done is done.
Luna is a fine talent, and hopefully she will get picked up by another promotion soon. Personally, I think she'd make a good addition to AEW's roster, as packed as it is. If not there, Luna has history in WWE, having previously been a part of the NXT UK roster. Wherever she lands, she should have no problem finding success, and it'll likely be TNA who's left wishing they'd done more to keep her around.
Written by Nick Miller
Loved: A silly little video
I will be the first to admit that the video of a child in a graveyard leading Elijah to his father's grave only for it to be revealed that Frankie Kazarian had paid the child to lead Elijah to him was incredibly unserious. At its heart, it was a bunch of goofy nonsense and didn't really have that big of an impact on the rest of the show as a whole outside of adding something else to the storyline to the Rebellion match between Elijah and Kazarian.
More often than not, I find myself getting bored whenever I watch "Impact", and this edition was no different. However, this video ended up being the thing on this show that was the most interesting for me purely because of its comedic value and how different it was from anything else that was on this show. It made for a good laugh, and fit in pretty well with Kazarian's character given that he would absolutely bribe a child to lead one of his opponents straight to him so that he could hit them with a rock and send him crashing into a tree. I also didn't mind the in-ring encounter between Kazarian and Elijah after Kazarian had defeated BDE. While it's a little unbelievable that Elijah recovered as quickly as he did from his attack, it was a nice little tie in to have him get his revenge against Kazarian and an extra little added bit of fun to everything.
Written by Olivia Quinlan
Hated: Wrong time for a tag title match
On March 5, The System's Bear Bronson and Brian Myers earned a TNA World Tag Team Championship opportunity by besting The Righteous (Dutch and Vincent), BDE and Rich Swann, and Sinner & Saint (Judas Icarus and Travis Williams) in a four-way number one contender's match. Yet, it isn't until April 11, more than a month later, that they're officially receiving their title shot. Also yet, they're receiving it after The Righteous got one themselves.
Logic would dictate that The System members get their tag team match before The Righteous, whom they already defeated in the aforementioned contender's match. After all, what's the point of winning if the losers are going to get a championship match themselves anyway?
To honor the match's result, I would argue that The System should have challenged The Hardy Boyz, the reigning tag champions, on tonight's episode of "Impact." Beyond that, the dynamic of The System vs. The Hardy Boyz appears more fit for television than a TNA pay-per-view, in this case Rebellion. The Righteous vs. The Hardy Boyz, meanwhile, screams pay-per-view worthy, especially considering it came with the added stipulation of Tables.
In general, fans seem more invested in The Hardy Boyz' storyline with The Righteous in comparison to that involving The System. That serves as further reason to book The Hardy Boyz vs. The System (assuming Myers and Bronson lose) before The Righteous vs. The Hardy Boyz, which in theory would respectively unfold at Rebellion, a much bigger platform. The match stipulation attached to The Righteous vs. The Hardy Boyz also feels out of place for a television broadcast as those more hardcore conditions are typically reserved for PPV.
Written by Ella Jay
Loved: Things get weird in the Undead Realm
Another week of TNA programming and once again it was a six-minute backstage segment that managed to be the most compelling, with Rosemary and Allie's latest chapter of the latter's resurrection being written.
Allie has the unenviable task of retconning her own storyline death after returning to the company after years as The Bunny in AEW. But thankfully she knows a girl – Rosemary – who knows a guy – James Mitchell – who can help in that regard. Rosemary enlisted Mara Sade this week with that in mind, telling her that they were collecting sins before introducing her to the (spirit of?) Allie, who deadpan told her that she's dead and is getting kind of sick of it. And as Sade replied, that is pretty valid.
Enter Tessa Blanchard and her Diamond Collective pals, Victoria Crawford and Mila Moore, having also found their way into the "Undead Realm." Moore and Crawford did a bit of walking about and looking scared-meets-grossed out by the location, while Blanchard was met by Mitchell to talk in riddles and explain where it is she has found herself – even if she didn't want nor care to listen.
And then before long Rosemary and Mitchell were together and she was asking for a favor one can only assume involves bringing her friend back to life. Of course, Mitchell said that would come at a price, but Rosemary appeared to be ahead of that as she gestured towards Abyss, making a cameo and asking "The Father" to absolve him of his sins. I'm taking that to mean that Abyss, as an inactive WWE producer, is being exchanged for the soul of Allie, presumably so that the three of her, Rosemary, and Sade can actually feud with the Diamond Collective in the real world.
But the fact of the matter is, whichever the direction, this storyline has managed to be the most intriguing part of "Impact" in recent memory. Maybe that is an indictment on the overall quality of the program, but there is something almost reminiscent of Lucha Underground in this particular storyline, and it is the closest thing to a coherent story on the show. It hooks me every week and manages to create questions as to what will unfold the next week, and that's all I can really ask for from a TV show.
Written by Max Everett
Hated: It didn't feel like a go-home episode
As we know, tonight's show was the go-home leading to TNA's upcoming pay-per-view event, Rebellion, in less than 48 hours. While there were so many great segments tonight (the Rosemary vignette, Mike Santana – Eddie Edwards segment, the Tables Match main event, and Mustafa Ali losing his shoes), it lacked the finesse one would expect for a go-home show.
For some reason, I believe the matches were a lot shorter than they should have been. Sure, not everyone wants to sit through a 20-minute to an hour-long match (unless you're like me, and enjoy NJPW); however, it seemed that most of the four matches were done either before the next commercial break or shortly thereafter. I wish there was a little more time, especially in Dani Luna's last official match in the company, or in the table match main event. I would've appreciated it if The Hardys and The Righteous could have had a go for more than 15 minutes. Stylized matches like theirs deserve more time.
I get that all of the talents need to be in good shape ahead of Saturday, but to me, tonight felt like just another weekly episode of "Impact." I wish we could have gotten more in-ring matches to enhance the excitement for what's to come this weekend.
Written by Brie Coder