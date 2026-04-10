TNA Impact 4/9/2026: 3 Things We Hated & 3 Things We Loved

Another week of TNA programming and once again it was a six-minute backstage segment that managed to be the most compelling, with Rosemary and Allie's latest chapter of the latter's resurrection being written.

Allie has the unenviable task of retconning her own storyline death after returning to the company after years as The Bunny in AEW. But thankfully she knows a girl – Rosemary – who knows a guy – James Mitchell – who can help in that regard. Rosemary enlisted Mara Sade this week with that in mind, telling her that they were collecting sins before introducing her to the (spirit of?) Allie, who deadpan told her that she's dead and is getting kind of sick of it. And as Sade replied, that is pretty valid.

Enter Tessa Blanchard and her Diamond Collective pals, Victoria Crawford and Mila Moore, having also found their way into the "Undead Realm." Moore and Crawford did a bit of walking about and looking scared-meets-grossed out by the location, while Blanchard was met by Mitchell to talk in riddles and explain where it is she has found herself – even if she didn't want nor care to listen.

And then before long Rosemary and Mitchell were together and she was asking for a favor one can only assume involves bringing her friend back to life. Of course, Mitchell said that would come at a price, but Rosemary appeared to be ahead of that as she gestured towards Abyss, making a cameo and asking "The Father" to absolve him of his sins. I'm taking that to mean that Abyss, as an inactive WWE producer, is being exchanged for the soul of Allie, presumably so that the three of her, Rosemary, and Sade can actually feud with the Diamond Collective in the real world.

But the fact of the matter is, whichever the direction, this storyline has managed to be the most intriguing part of "Impact" in recent memory. Maybe that is an indictment on the overall quality of the program, but there is something almost reminiscent of Lucha Underground in this particular storyline, and it is the closest thing to a coherent story on the show. It hooks me every week and manages to create questions as to what will unfold the next week, and that's all I can really ask for from a TV show.

Written by Max Everett