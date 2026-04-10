WWE NXT Viewership & Ratings Report, 4/7/2026

Last Saturday, "WWE NXT" presented their biggest show of the year, Stand & Deliver, which featured Lola Vice winning the NXT Women's Championship, Sol Ruca getting her revenge on Zaria, and Tony D'Angelo becoming the new NXT Champion. Like WWE would've hoped, the events from last weekend led viewership for the following episode of "NXT" to increase, with the show drawing its best numbers since February.

According to Wrestlenomics and Programming Insider, "NXT" pulled in 605,000 viewers and posted a 0.08 in the key 18-49 demographic. When comparing both categories to the previous week, total viewership increased by 6%, while the 18-49 demo stayed even at 0.08. Additionally, the developmental brand managed to improve its viewership despite going head-to-head with NBA and NHL action on Tuesday, both of which had 10 or more games on the night. Overall, "NXT's" audience for its latest episode ranked higher than its viewership for the past four weeks.

Although "NXT" recorded some impressive figures this past Tuesday, the program's overall viewership has decreased by 10% since this time last year. That said, perhaps more concerning is the brand's numbers in the 18-49 demo, which has declined by 50% since April 2025. Going forward, it remains to be seen if "NXT's" new champions and the fallout from Stand & Deliver will help WWE's third brand continue its momentum, or if viewership will begin to taper off now that the Premium Live Event has passed, especially with WrestleMania season coming to an end next week.