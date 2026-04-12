Tony Khan Reiterates That Britt Baker 'Is A Part Of AEW'

After serving as a central figure in the promotion for its first few years, Britt Baker has disappeared from AEW since late 2024, with no public reasons given for her absence. This has resulted in a great deal of speculation, including that Baker has left or is leaving the company. Appearing on "The Coach and Bro," Tony Khan was asked to comment on wrestlers being put on the shelf, with Baker and Ricky Saints (formerly known as Ricky Starks) brought up as specific examples.

"Each wrestler is a case-by-case basis, but the people you named I really liked having in AEW, and in Britt's case she is a part of AEW," Khan said.

The executive continued by discussing the fact that he has a limited amount of TV time to allocate and there simply isn't enough to fit everyone. He cited positive fan reception and higher TV ratings as proof that what AEW is currently doing is working, and on top of that, Khan pointed out that injuries can play a major role in storyline directions and usage.

"One of the reasons why you see wrestlers come or leave, a lot of times, is because of injury," Khan stated. "And then it may take some time to work somebody back in because you've got different things going with different wrestlers."

When host Vince Russo brought up Baker again, Khan clarified that he thought she has brought a lot to AEW and he values her as a performer.

Baker's last appearance took place on November 13, 2024, when she controversially told fellow AEW star Serena Deeb that the audience didn't care about her. Prior to that, her appearances had been relatively sporadic, with only five matches through the entire year.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Coach and Bro" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.