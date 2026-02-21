AEW's Britt Baker Offers Wrestling Update: 'I Would Not Say I'm Retired'

It's been 465 days since the doctor, Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., has been seen in AEW. And while fans are eagerly awaiting her comeback, many are wondering if she'll ever even return to her office/ring in AEW. In a brief interview with Adam Glyn (TikTok account name @adamglyn), Baker cleared up any confusion, including whether she's stepping away from wrestling for good.

"I just love that the fans are still talking about me," Baker said with admiration. "Keep the chatter up. I love it. Just stay tuned...I would not say that I'm retired. No."

Since last summer, reports swirled dizzyingly regarding the status of the former AEW Women's World Champion, with some speculating that she was on her way out of company, as well as rising tensions between her boss, Tony Khan, and her co-workers backstage. Earlier this month, the AEW President cleared up any conjectures between himself and Baker, saying that he, "really likes her a lot," and that it would be "good for everybody when she returns." However, regarding a timetable of when that will be remains unknown, as of this writing.

Baker made history by becoming the first female wrestler to ever sign with AEW in 2019 during its infancy. A big time player for the women's division, she and Thunder Rosa's combative and explosive Unsanctioned Lights Out match was the first-ever women's match to main event the company's flagship show, "AEW Dynamite," back in 2021. "The Role Model" went on to become the company's Women's World Champion and the inaugural Women's Owen Hart Cup Tournament victor in 2022. Her last match was televised victory against Penelope Ford on November 13, 2024.