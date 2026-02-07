Tony Khan Says He Expects Britt Baker Back In AEW, But Doesn't Know When

Dr. Britt Baker DMD's AEW status has long-been the topic of the wrestling rumor mill, with many wondering if her now years-long absence is a sign of a quiet goodbye from the ring. While some have reported a tense separation between AEW and their former Women's World Champion, others have attested to Baker's continued AEW allegiance — including AEW CEO Tony Khan. On a recent episode of "Battleground Podcast," Khan reaffirmed Baker's place in AEW, even if no timelines for her return exist.

"I really like Britt a lot, and I think there's so many exciting things happening in the women's division," Khan started.

When asked about the status of AEW's infamous dentist, Khan described Baker as someone he enjoyed and held in high regard. He highlighted AEW's evolving roster, especially in the women's division, as a place where Baker could thrive. Khan highlighted the company's 2025 female signees, such as Thekla, Alex Windsor, and Mina Shirakawa, as exciting match-up prospects for Baker.

"It'll be a good thing for everybody, when Britt returns, and I think it's [going to] be very, very good...for AEW right now, when you look at how the roster has evolved," Khan said.

While Khan was open to a Baker return, he refused to name a time or occasion. Recent reports claim that, while Baker was expected to be back in AEW as early as May 2025, prior to Double or Nothing, creative plans for her stalled. It is unclear if those issues have resolved, as AEW and Baker remain quiet. Regardless, Khan remained optimistic about Baker's AEW future.

"[Certainly,] the women's division: I think we've grown so much and added new stars in the past year alone," Khan concluded. "So, I think there's going to be more fresh match-ups and rivalries, and Britt's somebody I would absolutely love to have back in AEW soon."