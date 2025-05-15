Tony Khan Confirms He Changed Mina Shirakawa's AEW Theme Mid-Show Over Social Reaction

Freshly-signed AEW star Mina Shirakawa picked up an important win on last night's "AEW Dynamite," and she did so with some new entrance music — initially, at least. Taking to social media during the show, AEW co-owner and booker Tony Khan confirmed that he made a change to the music due to online feedback, as revealed on X.

"Did TK check twitter to see everyone ragging on that Mina theme and decide to change it back on the fly??" one X user wrote.

"Yeah," Khan replied.

When Shirakawa made her entrance during last night's Beach Break special, the audience seemed unsure of how to react to her new music, though Shirakawa herself tried to make it work as best as she could. By the time the match came to a close, Khan made the switch to Shirakawa's old theme, which she used during her time in STARDOM as well as previous AEW appearances.

Shirakawa emerged victorious from last night's four-way Title Eliminator match by pinning current AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm. The two women will now go on to face each other in a singles match at AEW Double or Nothing later this month with the title on the line. In addition to Shirakawa and Storm, last night's match featured Skye Blue and AZM.

Last year, Shirakawa began making appearances in AEW and immediately became part of the rivalry between Storm and Mariah May. After Shirakawa unsuccessfully challenged Storm for the AEW Women's Championship at Forbidden Door, May turned on Storm and soon took the title from her mentor. Despite establishing a friendship and alliance with Shirakawa, May eventually turned on her as well, leading to a title match at AEW Full Gear late last year. Shirakawa has now joined AEW on a full-time basis.