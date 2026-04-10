AEW's Hechicero Defending CMLL World Title Against Former ROH Champion In MLPW

Hechicero better hone in on protecting himself and his fireballs of magic if he wants to retain his CMLL World Heavyweight Championship, as he's about to square off with a submission magician, Jonathan Gresham, who will definitely come in with a few tricks up his sleeve at Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling's upcoming event, Multiverse, next Friday, at The Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas.

BREAKING NEWS: Hechicero will defend the CMLL World Heavyweight Championship against @TheJonGresham NEXT WEEK at MLP Multiverse! Gresham just came up short last month in his pursuit for the MLP Canadian Championship at Uprising, but will he be able to win gold this time around?... pic.twitter.com/d7FTtyhOT5 — MAPLE LEAF PRO Wrestling (@MapleLeafPW) April 9, 2026

A recurring star for MLP, Gresham is looking to obtain his first piece of gold since 2022, when he carried the Ring of Honor World Championship for 224 days. As for Hechicero, the Don Callis Family member regained the CMLL Heavyweight Title from another AEW star and Death Rider, Claudio Castagnoli, on March 20 at Homenaje a Dos Leyendas in Mexico City. Next Friday will mark his first title defense.

Both men have surpassed the expectancy on what makes for superb technical wrestlers, as Hechicero is considered one of the best to ever do it. As for Gresham, "The Octopus" is known to be a master at methodical mat work, intense psychology, and storytelling. Since suffering two strokes last summer, the former champion has competed in 11 matches across several different independent promotions. His most recent match was in MLP late last month, where the company crowned a new Interim MLP Canadian Champion after its inaugural champion, Josh Alexander, announced he would be out of action indefinitely. Former AEW star and Dark Order stablemate, Stu Grayson, is now that champion.