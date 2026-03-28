AEW's Josh Alexander Reveals He Has To Undergo Surgery Following Injury

"The Walking Weapon" Josh Alexander is the latest AEW star to be struck down by the injury bug. Alexander was taken out of the March 22 episode of "AEW Collision" where he, El Clon, and Konosuke Takeshita challenged Mistico and JetSpeed for the AEW World Trios Championships, which resulted in The Don Callis Family walking out without the titles around their waist. Not much has been said about Alexander's injury as far as severity is concerned, but the man himself has taken to his X (formerly known as Twitter) account to frustratingly announce that the knee injury is worse than first feared, and that he will be undergoing surgery in the coming days.

"Last week on AEW Collision, I suffered an injury, and when you suffer injuries you don't know how severe they are. I just found out minutes ago how serious this was. I know I've been limping and been in pain for a week but yeah, my surgeon told me that I'm going to need surgery this coming Wednesday, my injury is pretty severe. So I will not be cleared to compete and there's no timetable set for when I will be back..."

Alexander went on to say that a lot of things went through his head such as his wrestling career, his AEW career, and especially his Canadian Heavyweight Championship he currently holds in Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling. Alexander confirmed that he will not be able to defend the title anytime soon, which has since been addressed by MLP as the promotion has confirmed that an Interim MLP Canadian Heavyweight Champion will be crowned at the upcoming "Uprising" event on March 28, a show Alexander was supposed to be a part of.

The former TNA World Champion isn't the only Don Callis Family member currently on the sidelines as Jake Doyle tore his biceps on an episode of "AEW Dynamite" back in January, while Brian Cage has missed more than a year of action after undergoing several knee surgeries.