Triple H Reveals WWE WrestleMania Entrance Where 'I Almost Slipped And Killed Myself'

Paul "Triple H" Levesque is known for his love of flashy ring entrances. Before he started coaching talent on how to make a big impact with theirs, and posting the process to social media to share with fans, Triple H was wowing WrestleMania crowds with his grandiose walkouts. On an episode of "What Do You Want to Talk About?" with Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, Levesque was asked to blind rank 10 of his big 'Mania entrances. He revealed his WrestleMania 25 entrance before his match with Randy Orton almost didn't go as planned.

"I almost slipped and killed myself when I threw the hammer," he said. "It was all wet on the floor and I was sure that I looked like one of those cartoon scenes. I caught myself. Thank God I didn't fall. I bet you that looked ridiculous."

During the entrance, then-WWE Champion Triple H emerged from the back with his beloved sledge hammer. When the camera pivoted, he was seen looking into a mirror on stage, which shattered when he threw the hammer, and he walked through the broken glass. "The Game" can be seen ever-so slightly taking a few extra steps to ensure he didn't slip, which is noticeable after knowing it almost happened.

The mirror-shattering didn't prove to be bad luck for Triple H that night. He retained the title over Orton, though if he had been counted out or disqualified, he would have lost the gold.

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