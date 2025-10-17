Triple H Shares Footage Developing WWE Star Stephanie Vaquer's Entrance

Entrances play an important role in the presentation of any pro wrestler, which is why WWE CCO Triple H is often seen fine-tuning each star's look and aura. In a new video posted on social media, "The Game" is seen working with WWE Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer and helping her make it better.

Vaquer, who has risen quickly in the women's division on the main roster, features horns as part of her entrance. In a video posted on social media, Vaquer explained her idea for the entrance to Triple H, who noted that it was similar to what Penta does. He then offered a suggestion to change it up, incorporating her horns into the titantron as she makes her way to the ring. "The Game" seemed pretty impressed with the outcome, stating that it's "pretty fu**ing cool."

An entrance is more than music and lights. It's creating a moment, it's defining who you are. ...and @Steph_Vaquer is a star. #WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/3C9JSdDYNs — Triple H (@TripleH) October 16, 2025

The entrance, it seems, was crafted ahead of WWE's last PLE in Australia, Crown Jewel, where Vaquer introduced it ahead of her match against WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton for the Crown Jewel Championship. "La Primera" won the match to be crowned the second-ever women's Crown Jewel Champion. After her win, Triple H himself presented her with the title in the ring. Vaquer previously explained that the idea for the horns originally came from her zodiac sign, Aries, which also has horns, and after receiving a positive reaction from fans, she decided to keep it as part of her gimmick.