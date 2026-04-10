Pat Buck Issues Statement On TNA Pulling Talent From Matches With AEW Wrestlers

After TNA talent were pulled from matches on the independent scene involving AEW wrestlers this week, the owner of one of those promotions has issued a public statement addressing TNA President Carlos Silva. Silva confirmed to Fightful Select on Thursday that talent had been pulled from their planned matches due to "partner conflict."

Pat Buck, AEW Vice President of Talent Development and the founder of Create-A-Pro, where AEW World Champion MJF was supposed to face Nic Nemeth in May, issued a statement to PWInsider. He started by saying this was "too ridiculous to ignore."

"TNA, specifically Carlos Silva, forced a change to the main event of our Create A Pro show three weeks out after it was already approved and promoted," he wrote. "Not sure who that helps."

Buck went on to say Create-A-Pro is a school focused on developing talent through live events, which he wrote are a "necessary training tool" that are disappearing everywhere. Buck wrote that in a "direct way," his promotion is helping TNA talent sharpen their skills while also getting paid.

"We train wrestlers for wrestling companies," Buck continued. "And now a wrestling company has stepped in and hurt another wrestling company that helps wrestlers get to wrestling companies."

Buck said that TNA and Create-A-Pro used to have a positive relationship, and questioned if Silva had been clued into it. He said he was giving Silva the benefit of the doubt that he might not know who Buck is, and said maybe AEW President Tony Khan could give Silva some help.

"Maybe Tony Khan can give a quick crash course on how to protect your brand while still helping the overall scene," Buck wrote. "It's times like this I'm glad to work for someone who actually champions the entire sport, not tries to shrink it."