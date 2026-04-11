Danhausen Defeats Kit Wilson, Wins WWE In-Ring Debut On SmackDown

On "SmackDown", Danhausen picked up his first win in WWE during his in-ring debut when he defeated Kit Wilson.

Wilson was accompanied by The Miz. Both men are convinced that Danhausen's curse isn't real. After the bell rang, Danhausen puffed out his chest & Wilson pushed his face. Danhausen delivered a dropkick, went to the outside and posed with his arm around Miz without Miz's knowledge. As soon as he realized it wasn't Wilson, Wilson landed a flying elbow on Danhausen.

Back in the ring, Wilson yelled, "the curse isn't real!" Danhausen responded with a jawbreaker. Wilson went up top & Danhausen cursed him. It sent pyro off behind the ringpost, causing Wilson to fall. Danhausen delivered a big boot and pinned him for the win. After the match, Miz was going to attack Danhausen from behind when the lights went out. When they came back up, Danhausen was running up the ramp with Miz still in the ring.

Danhausen made his WWE debut at Elimination Chamber when he emerged from a coffin inside a wooden box that had been sent back and forth between "Raw" and "SmackDown". Since his debut, he has cursed people on both brands and was paired with The Miz to be his veteran mentor at the request of Nick Aldis.