Carmelo Hayes Compares 'Mom And Pop' NXT To WWE Main Roster

The "HIM" era of Carmelo Hayes launched in "WWE NXT," and propelled toward explosive heights on "WWE SmackDown." Understanding that he had become a big fish in a small pond after winning most of what was available in "NXT" at the time, Hayes was handed a new script, when he was chosen as the third overall pick in the 2024 WWE Draft to join the blue brand. While happy how the trajectory of his career is going so far on the main roster, Hayes recognizes the night and day differences between his old developmental home and where he is stationed now.

"I just think the machine is a lot bigger," the former NXT Champion said about the main roster on "Battleground Podcast." "It was a lot of adjustments, but I think it had a lot to do with just a learning curve. And just like the enormity of what the main roster is compared to, you know, mom and pop of 'NXT,' in a way where...it's a little bit more low-key, and they have a little bit more control on you, as far as you're more clued in on things, and you kind of have a better idea of what is what. And the main roster is kind of like every man for themselves."

Upon his first day on the blue brand, Hayes tried to shoot his shot for the Undisputed WWE Championship, but was unsuccessful in his quest. From there, he engrossed himself in a best-of-seven series matches with former star, Andrade, which became the most-watched and talked about feud on the Friday night program. After dumping The Miz, who was holding him back from his potential, Hayes went on to become the Men's United States Champion, carrying a 98-day reign, with nine defenses and nine "Match of the Night" contenders. Sami Zayn would end his reign. As of this report, Hayes does not have a scheduled match on "The Grandest Stage of Them All," WrestleMania 42, next weekend in Las Vegas.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Battleground Podcast" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.