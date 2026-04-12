Jack Perry Escapes AEW Dynasty Zero Hour With National Title

After capturing the AEW National Championship in the Blackjack Battle Royal at AEW Revolution, Jack Perry has had a number of stars coming after his newly won title. Almost a month after becoming champion, Perry had his first title defense against "Dunkzilla" Mark Davis of The Don Callis Family on the Zero Hour portion of Dynasty. In a classic David vs. Goliath match up, Perry managed to just about escape with the title in hand.

Perry had to use his speed to take the big man off his feet in the early going, but got caught going up top and Davis delivered a slam and a running elbow for the first near fall of the match. Davis continued to work over Perry until the champion evaded "Dunkzilla" and hit a big Moonsault to the outside. A Sliced Bread #2 got a near fall on Davis, with Perry using his momentum to try and get Davis up for a Piledriver but couldn't muscle him out, and after knocking him off the apron, Davis landed a nasty Twisting Suplex on the apron which almost put the champion down for good.

Davis then tried to hit his signature Gut Wrench Piledriver but Perry escaped, and after a counter sequence, Perry finally hit a Piledriver on Davis for a very close two count. The champion couldn't hit his running knee but the challenger did manage to land an Enzuigiri kick that rocked Perry. However, when Davis came off the ropes to try and hit a running Lariat, Perry hit a standing Hurricanrana and ended up in a rollup predicament that just about managed to keep Davis down for the three count and the victory. Perry leaves Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada with the AEW National Championship and a first defense of his title under his belt.