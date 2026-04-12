Kamille Makes AEW Return On Dynasty Zero Hour, Attacks TBS Champion

Kamille is nothing if not efficient. After returning to AEW programming in the hours before "AEW Dynasty: Zero Hour," Kamille took to the ring in her first AEW match since 2024, and walked out of Canada with a victory to her name and a statement to AEW TBS Champion, Willow Nightingale.

In the second match of Zero Hour, Kamille marched to the ring to take on Big Anne (also known as Anna Beretta). Kamille immediately rushed Anne into the corner, and laid her out with some grueling forearm strikes and stomps to the abdomen before ragdolling Anne into the opposite corner for a clothesline. Anne continued to be at Kamille's mercy as "The Comeback Killer" hoisted her prey into a Torture Rack. Kamille marched around the ring as she jostled Anne's head and neck, only to spin her opponent off of her shoulders and into a sit-out pin-combo for the win. From bell-to-bell, Kamille's comeback match lasted only a minute and twenty-five seconds.

Before Kamille could celebrate her dominant performance, however, she was greeted by an irate Nightingale. Nightingale, who had been attacked by Kamille backstage before "Zero Hour," attempted to storm the ring, only to be overwhelmed by the stronger Kamille. Kamille cornered the TBS Champion with forearm strikes before laying the Nightingale out in the ring. Kamille's message was clear: she was coming for Nightingale's title.

Kamille's last AEW appearance was on the November 29, 2024 episode of "AEW Rampage," where she was taken out backstage by a mystery assailant. Before her extended AEW absence, Kamille was best known for her work alongside former AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Moné, as Moné's "muscle." Shortly before Kamille was taken out backstage, she and Moné dissolved their working relationship. As of writing, the identity of Kamille's backstage attacker has not been revealed.