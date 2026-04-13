Willow Nightingale Grants AEW TBS Championship Match Against Returning Star

Willow Nightingale laid down the challenge to Kamille for her TBS Championship on Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite."

Kamille returned to AEW during the Dynasty Zero Hour, beating Big Anne in a squash match after attacking Nightingale backstage beforehand. Nightingale tried to get back at her after the match, with the pair brawling to the back as officials tried to get in between them.

Nightingale appeared in a backstage segment a little later during the Dynasty main show, saying that if Kamille wanted a match and a shot at her title she only needed to ask. She then said she would face her during this week's "Dynamite" for what will be her eighth defense of the title since winning it from Mercedes Mone in December. Kamille had been aligned with Mone prior to the arm injury that had sidelined her since 2024.

TBS Champion @willowwrestles wants payback after the shocking blindsided attack from @Kamille_brick earlier tonight! Watch #AEWDynasty LIVE on HBO Max PPV pic.twitter.com/YuHqWe2UR0 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 13, 2026

Nightingale has been focusing on her TBS Championship with two defenses against Hikaru Shida and Queen Aminata since losing her Women's Tag Team Championship alongside Harley Cameron, going their separate ways after failing to reclaim the titles in a rematch.