EC3 Returns At Rebellion And Challenges TNA Star

Former WWE and ROH star EC3 returned to TNA Wrestling at the weekend's Rebellion pay-per-view, which was held in his hometown of Cleveland, and challenged Eric Young to a match.

EC3 confronted Young, and the two went face-to-face before Young tried to land a cheapshot. The returning star ducked it and then cleared Young from the ring. He then went on to cut a promo, challenging Young to a match on this week's "TNA Impact."

"Top one-percenter, two-time TNA World Heavyweight Champion, EC3 is back. Now, pursuant to the standards and logic of professional wrestling, I am forced to announce that Eric Young, I challenge you to one-on-one combat this Thursday on AMC. AMC becomes ECM3. That makes sense," he began. "But pursuant to who I am, Eric, pursuant to why I'm here, pursuant to my mind, my body, my soul, my every being, the exile, the crusade, the trouble, trouble, trouble, I only have one thing to say — I'm from Cleveland, bi*ch."

EC3 had last wrestled in TNA in 2020 at Bound of Glory, when he faced off against Moose in a singles match. At the time, though, he wasn't a member of the roster. His last full-time run with the company — which was then called Impact Wrestling — came to an end in 2018, just a few months after his run as Impact Grand Champion. EC3, who was a key player in NWA over the last few years, left the company at the start of the year, stating that his decision to leave was down to him not trusting NWA to tell his story. The match between EC3 and Young will be taped later this week in Syracuse, New York, and the card will also feature a singles match between KC Navarro and AJ Francis.