Former Knockout ODB To Be Inducted Into 2026 TNA Hall Of Fame

Veteran TNA star ODB will be inducted into the TNA Hall of Fame later this year, which was announced at the Rebellion pay-per-view.

Four-time TNA Knockouts Champion ODB returned to the ring at Rebellion, where she teamed with Mickie James and Taryn Terrell against The Elegance Brand. After the match, Tommy Dreamer and TNA President Carlos Silva entered the ring and informed ODB about her Hall of Fame induction.

"And I like to do things spontaneous, and I like to do things so you catch the natural reactions. ODB, I've known you since day one. And I loved watching the three of you perform, but I think I would like to see you again. But you got to get a little dressed up," said Dreamer.

Silva then took the mic and announced to ODB that she will be inducted into the TNA Hall of Fame.

"ODB, for all the fans and everything that you've done for the TNA team and our company, we'd like to announce tonight that in October, we'd like to see you at Bound for Glory because you're going to be in the 2026 TNA Hall of Fame," added Silva.

An emotional ODB was surprised by the announcement and thanked the fans for their support through the years, while also sending words of encouragement to the TNA Knockouts division.

"I was not expecting this. But there would be no ODB without all y'all. And I'm 25 years in this business, I've had a lot of fun. Thank you, guys. I love this business. I love you. I love everyone in the back. To all the Knockouts, keep on doing this 'cause it's been a hell of a ride watching everyone," she said.

ODB will be the fifth TNA Knockout to enter the TNA Hall of Fame, following in the footsteps of TNA greats like Gail Kim, Awesome Kong, Traci Brooks, and Mickie James. The Hall of Fame ceremony will take place during Bound for Glory, which will be held in Tampa, Florida, on October 11.