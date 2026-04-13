Jade Cargill Shares Promotional Idea That Was Denied By WWE

WWE Women's Champion Jade Cargill has revealed an idea she had pitched to WWE that was dismissed by them.

Cargill has slowly come into her own in WWE after a lot of hype before her in-ring debut. With the world title around her waist, Cargill has taken it upon herself to try to grow the audience. One way she has done that is by suggesting creative ideas to WWE, including having a "baddie section," which would feature several attractive women ringside.

"And that's why I was trying to do this whole baddie section, right? Or we can name it whatever. But what I was going to do was have beautiful women, 'cause beautiful women attract men," she began while speaking on "The Joe Budden Podcast." "So I was going to have beautiful women who are influencers, just badass women come to the shows. They show people, hey, this sh*t is like super dope. It gets more people to the product. I'm attractive. Attractive women attract women. That's just how it goes. That attracts men. Those seats next to them is going to — it's going to go up, right? And for lack of better words, like you can have sponsors through that."

The former AEW star, though, revealed that her idea was turned down by WWE. But she's optimistic that it could be used in the future, as she's confident it will be a success. She feels that the key is to bring the casual audience to WWE shows, as the loyal WWE fanbase will stick around regardless.

"It didn't happen, but I hope it happens in the future because I want to bring more eyes to the product. I feel like yes, I'm a wrestler. I'm amazing. We're going to have our core fanbase, whether they like it or not. But my job is to get those people who don't watch wrestling into wrestling," she explained.

The idea was one that Cargill previously utilized in AEW, which may serve as the primary reason why WWE opted against using it.