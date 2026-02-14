Jade Cargill Retains World Title On WWE SmackDown As Liv Morgan & Friends Look On

Over 100 days after winning the Women's Championship, Jade Cargill defeated Jordynne Grace in her very first title defense on "SmackDown".

Before the match even got under way, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, and Dominik Mysterio showed up. Morgan congratulated Cargill on reaching 100 days as champion. Mysterio then had staff bring out a table with roses, a plate of chicken tenders, a bottle of "Dom" and candy for them to sit at during the match, while Rodriguez stood next to them.

After the women locked up to start the match, the referee pulled them apart. Grace tried to take her down with multiple shoulder tackle attempts, but was unsuccessful. Grace followed up with a sleeper, but Cargill sent her to the outside. Later in the match, Grace landed a spinebuster on Cargill and the champion responded with one of her own. Cargill reversed the BeastMode with a pumpkick and Jaded to retain.

Cargill got in Morgan's face after the match and again warned her that if she chose her for her WrestleMania match, she'd lose. Since winning the Royal Rumble match, Morgan has been taking her time deciding if she wants to face Cargill or Stephanie Vaquer at "The Show of Shows". Cargill was originally scheduled to wrestle Michin on the first "SmackDown" of the year before Michin was injured on the holiday tour.