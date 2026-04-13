Former CMLL & WWE Wrestler La Catalina Makes AAA Debut

La Catalina has had a whirlwind April and we're not even two weeks in. On April 1, her CMLL contract expired and a few days later, CMLL announced she was no longer part of the Amazonas roster. She made her AAA debut on April 11 when she arrived during Flammer's championship celebration. The lights went down and a brief vignette aired of her arriving in a classic pink car. La Catalina congratulated Flammer and mentioned she's not on the list of names Flammer has beaten before shoving her face in a cake and throwing her through a picture display.

La Catalina llegó a la celebración de Flammer 💥😱 #AAAenFOX pic.twitter.com/mttpBcaQaS — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) April 12, 2026

Following her debut, it was announced that La Catalina will be at WWE World in Las Vegas. She also changed her profile picture to her signing her contract next to Undertaker, who works in AAA as part of the creative team. AAA also posted pictures and videos of the pair.

La Catalina 🤝 El Undertaker pic.twitter.com/D7lE9RTMd5 — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) April 12, 2026

La Catalina worked for WWE as Katrina Cortez and was part of a round of cuts in November 2021. Her visa expired the next day. She has been vocal on multiple occasions about not wanting to return to WWE. WWE purchased AAA last April.