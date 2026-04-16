WWE NXT's Myles Borne Has Been Mistaken For Randy Orton

Although he can't necessarily hear the voices, as he jokingly noted on social media, Myles Borne can feel them coursing through his veins. Similar to his idol and one who many say he strikingly resembles both physically in his looks and how he moves in the ring, Randy Orton. In an interview with Denise Salcedo, Borne recalls how long he's been compared to RKO.

"A lot of people said that the comparison started just here. That's actually not true," the current NXT Men's North American Champion said. "I remember growing up, people actually stopped me and my mother and public, and would ask if I was related to Randy. I would just laugh about it. I was like 'why would you think that?'"

Years later, the encounters continued, with Borne recalling ahead of his WWE tryout how four men creepily watched the former prospect and his mother eat their dinners at Texas Roadhouse, then followed them across the street, only to approach and ask if Borne was Orton's son. Loving the comparisons, "The Kid" hopes to measure up to the same excellence as "The Legend Killer" someday.

"It's cool to be compared to him because he's such a legend. He is someone who I...grew up watching. He inspired me. And he's one of the reasons I'm here now," he concluded.

Borne's first capture of WWE gold came on the February 24 edition of "WWE NXT," where he defeated Ethan Page. The young star would go on to defend his title again against Page in a rematch immediately after his big win, and then recently, to a man who put relevancy in the title, the only former three-time champion, Johnny Gargano. Borne emerged victorious against "Johnny Wrestling" at "NXT" Stand & Deliver earlier this month.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Denise Salcedo" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.