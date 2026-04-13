Marigold Confirms Mayu Iwatani Suffered Injury, Will Be Out Indefinitely

Since jumping from World Wonder Ring Stardom to Dream Star Marigold last spring, Mayu Iwatani had no problem continuing to find success, holding the Marigold Superfly Championship for nearly a year, and capturing the GHC Women's Championship in January. But both title reigns have now been put into jeopardy, not because of an upcoming challenger, but because of Iwatani's health.

Taking to X on Saturday evening, Marigold announced that Iwatani, along with English wrestler Maddy Morgan, would be off upcoming shows. While Morgan's absence will be short-term due to illness, Marigold revealed Iwatani's absence was caused by her breaking her big toe in two places. The promotion provided no timetable for her return, nor did they clarify the status of the Superfly or GHC Women's Championships.

Mayu Iwatani suffered fractures in two places on her big toe. She will be out of action for the time being. Furthermore, Maddy Morgan fell ill after the Osaka event and will miss the Matsusaka City event. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience. pic.twitter.com/GIpeXC79BG — Marigold Joshi (@Marigold_Joshi) April 12, 2026

The announcement of Iwatani's injury came only hours after she competed on the tenth show of Marigold's Spring Victory Series tour, teaming with Yuuka Yamazaki to defeat Erina Yamanaka and Natsumi Showzuki. This would suggest Iwatani received the injury during that match, though Marigold didn't clarify whether that was the case or if she had aggravated an injury she had been working through.

The injury a big blow to the long-time rival of WWE stars Kairi Sane and IYO Sky, as Iwatani has been a model of consistency since she debuted in January 2011. Since then, Iwatani has only missed a combined four months of action between stints in Stardom and Marigold, two of those months being due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Iwatani's only absences due to injury occurred in late 2017, after she suffered a dislocated shoulder during a match with Toni Storm, and in 2019 after suffering a knee injury, though she was only out for a few weeks.