WWE's Ricky Saints Isn't Surprised By Oba Femi's Fast Rise: 'He Has Every Tool'

Oba Femi is taking on his biggest challenge yet at this year's WWE WrestleMania, as he's set to face "The Beast Incarnate," Brock Lesnar. Femi has experienced a quick ascension following his dominant NXT tenure, but Ricky Saints wasn't caught off-guard by his former opponent's success.

"I'm not surprised, I am completely not surprised that he is the one to take on Brock Lesnar," Saints said during an interview with TMZ. Saints added that Femi is not what one would expect in the ring, and that he only realized how good he was when they worked together. "I think he has every tool to be successful in wrestling." Saints further expressed that seeing Femi's stature in person also puts his dominance into perspective.

That wasn't the first time that Saints has praised Femi, either. The WWE star previously highlighted Femi, Je'Von Evans, and Trick Williams for all breaking through the NXT system and establishing themselves on the main roster. Saints further emphasized that the three men are some of the best the brand has to offer, and that it makes sense that they've all been called up at this point. While he's yet to be called up at the time of writing and his interview, Saints has enjoyed seeing Femi, Evans, and Williams find success on the main roster.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "TMZ's Inside The Ring" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.