Kevin Nash Assesses WWE WrestleMania 42 Feud Between Brock Lesnar & Oba Femi

WWE WrestleMania 42 will include a battle between two behemoths: "The Beast" Brock Lesnar vs. "The Ruler" Oba Femi. And so far, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash has found himself fully invested in the path to it.

While speaking on "Kliq This," Nash put forth his assessment of the Lesnar-Femi feud, which initially sparked in the 2026 Men's Royal Rumble. "You know what, I liked [when they put a rocket on Femi] because they pushed him and then they teased him at the Rumble, but of the guys that got themselves over, I thought he got himself over in the Rumble," Nash said.

"People were just like, 'F***." They wanted to see [more]. They were so smart because everybody wanted to see him and Lesnar go at it at the Rumble and they didn't get it. So they planted that seed and then Brock comes down last night [on Raw] and tosses the jazz hands crew around. Then Femi comes down, and Brock, who's the most giving motherf***er on the planet, he's just not a mark. There's nothing about that guy that's a mark. I guess when you're like one of the baddest motherf***ers on earth, [you got nothing to prove]."

In his outing at the Men's Royal Rumble, Femi dominated for nearly 40 minutes — eliminating five men in the process — before locking eyes with Lesnar. Lesnar won this faceoff as he sent the former NXT Champion crashing to the floor for his own elimination. Femi later returned the favor by answering Lesnar's WrestleMania open challenge and laying him out with a powerbomb on "WWE Raw." Most recently, Femi sent Lesnar to the outside of the ring during another interaction on WWE's red brand.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Kliq This" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.