Kevin Knight Set For First TNT Championship Defense On AEW Dynamite

Due to the injury to Kyle Fletcher a few weeks ago, AEW held a gauntlet match to crown a new TNT Champion at Dynasty. Kevin Knight became the new champion after defeating Tommaso Ciampa, RUSH, Bandido, Speedball Mike Bailey, El Clon, PAC, Daniel Garcia, Anthony Bowens, and Wheeler Yuta.

During the media scrum, Khan informed Knight of his first title defense. "There's no rest for the champ, you don't get to go on vacation because as the TNT champion that means you got to fight. At Spring Breakthru, Wednesday and Thursday, and this Wednesday night, you're stepping into the fire because you were in there with the Death Riders. You took an advantage with an opportunity when you saw it when Daniel Garcia had that Scorpion Death Lock cinched in on your partner, you came, you hit that big UFO Splash. "The Jet" came flying off the top to win the TNT title, but there was one member of the Death Riders that was not wrestling tonight, the one man whose number was not called, Claudio Castagnoli, the former CMLL World Heavyweight Champion, he's coming for that TNT Championship. You've never wrestled one-on-one."

Knight reflected on what it means to be TNT Champion and stated that this is his first singles titles ever, including NJPW and the indies. "The fact that it happened at the anniversary of my pay-per-view debut here in AEW, a year later, with my tag team partner in the match certainly means a lot for me to be the new face of TNT. It's a lot of pressure, but I think "The Jet" is built for it. This is the moment we've all been waiting for. It's so crazy because me & Speedball are a tag team, but we've won Trios, we've won singles. I think this is the next step in us fulfilling our destiny in being tag champs in the future."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the AEW Dynasty Post Show Media Scrum and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.