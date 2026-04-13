Backstage Report On WWE Beginning Setup For WrestleMania 42 In Las Vegas

WrestleMania week has finally arrived, and with all the matches set for each night, there's not much left to speculate on. But one thing fans always gravitate towards is the look of WrestleMania each year, particularly the ring, ramp, and stage setup, and how long it takes for WWE production to put the whole thing together. And interestingly enough, it seems production will have a little less time to work their magic this year than previous years.

PWInsider reports that the WWE production team began their work on the WrestleMania setup at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday evening, only a week before the second night of the "showcase of the immortals" takes place. If that seems later than usual, that's because it is, with the setup being delayed by a few days due to Allegiant Stadium hosting the kickoff of Bruno Mars' "The Romantic Tour" on Friday and Saturday.

Despite the delay, there are no indications that WWE production won't be able to get the WrestleMania setup done with several days to spare. However, it may prove to be a tougher than usual work week for the crew, as it was indicated that the production team would be working long hours in order to get things done.

While the WrestleMania setup may be a more pressing concern, WWE is doing everything they can to let people know they're in town, especially as the promotion continues to grapple with lower than expected ticket sales. One such thing they've done is put a large WWE Championship belt on display in the baggage area of Las Vegas' Harry Reid Airport, which is also being used to greet fans who are coming to town for one, or both, Mania nights.