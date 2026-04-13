Bully Ray Believes AEW's Tony Khan Should Buy Remaining WWE WrestleMania Tickets

WrestleMania season is here and in full bloom. But not all flowers (aka the buildup towards some of this weekend's matches) are leaving a pleasant aroma, according to Bully Ray. To him, there's one in particular that's carrying an unbearable stench, and that's the buildup towards the Undisputed WWE Championship between Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton. And while that match might be the showstopper of Night One on Saturday night, the way that TKO inserted Pat McAfee into the mix isn't leaving a good impression on Ray. That said, he proposed a unique idea that could favor AEW President and CEO Tony Khan to generate growing eyes and ratings away from WWE and toward his promotion days before "The Super Bowl of Pro Wrestling" airs.

"Do you know what I would do if I was Tony Khan? If I was Tony Khan, I'd buy all of the remaining tickets to WrestleMania, and then go on TV and go, 'This s*** is so awful, nobody's going to it. I wouldn't let you watch this s***...You're welcome...I'm saving you from bad wrestling'" the WWE Hall of Famer envisioned during what he called a "double-barreled" rant on "Busted Open."

It's no secret that Khan threw his hat in the ring to acquire WWE when it was up for sale in 2023. While that offer is off the table for now, the proposition Ray mentioned could be a shoo-in for Khan to broadcast the importance and relevancy he has in this industry. But again, one can only dream. Switching back to reality, McAfee recently announced that tickets for Saturday's show have been slashed 25 percent for fans still interested in attending "The Showcase of the Immortals." However, that deal ends immediately after "WWE Raw" tonight.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.