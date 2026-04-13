UFC Signs Ex-WWE Superstar Gable Steveson, Will Debut This Summer

Gable Steveson has already achieved a lot despite being just 25-years old. He is one of the most decorated freestyle wrestlers of the decade so far, he's a former WWE Superstar, and he was even signed to a three year deal with the Buffalo Bills in the NFL as a defensive line. Now, Steveson can add UFC fighter to his list of accomplishments as he has officially signed with the company.

Steveson was revealed as the latest UFC roster member during UFC 327 on April 11, where he was seen sitting in the crowd watching the action unfold. It was also confirmed on the broadcast that Steveson has his first fight officially set in stone as he will be in action at UFC 329 on July 11, an event that takes place during International Fight Week. While an opponent for the Olympic Gold Medalist has not been confirmed at the time of writing, it was announced that Steveson would be competing in the heavyweight division, which he competes in for his freestyle wrestling competitions.

The 25-year old already has a Mixed Martial Arts record rolling already, and he is also undefeated. Steveson currently boasts a 3-0 record, with his debut fight coming at LFA 217 in September 2025 where he secured a first round TKO victory over Braden Peterson which earned him a Performance of the Night bonus. The two fights that followed also ended in the first round via either TKO and KO, and while many people are excited to see how Steveson copes inside the octagon, UFC President Dana White said at the UFC 327 post-fight press conference; "Everybody has those UFC jitters when they first get here. You give him a fight. There's no easy fights here. But we'll see how he does."