AEW Dynasty 2026: Biggest Winners And Losers

The 2026 edition of AEW Dynasty took place on April 12 in Vancouver, British Columbia. As always, it was an immense show, full of action, but lean on stipulations, returns, or anything else that might distract from the happenings in the ring. We've already talked about what we loved and what we hated, and we've gone over the results of the show, so now, all that's left is to discuss who came out looking like a winner, and who came out looking like a big fat loser.

As always, this will not be literal. Some winners are losers, like MJF, who has no where to go but down, and some losers are really winners, like Konosuke Takeshita and Kazuchika Okada. Sometimes it is the way it appears though, with losers being losers and winners being winners.

Enough of my pontificating, let's get into the nitty and the gritty.