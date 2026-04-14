Bully Ray Says Carmelo Hayes Missing WWE WrestleMania 42 Could 'Work In His Favor'

Bully Ray feels Carmelo Hayes could gain by not being on the WrestleMania 42 show.

One noticeable absentee heading into WrestleMania 42 is Hayes, who, until recently, was primed to be on the card when he was the United States Champion. But following his title loss to Sami Zayn, his place on the card was taken by Zayn, who will face Hayes' former rival, Trick Williams. Ray, on "Busted Open," argued that his absence from the card could actually benefit him.

"And if that's the case, and the fans get behind him, they'll get behind him organically, and that's how you want the people behind you. If I'm Carmelo Hayes, I'm almost hoping that fans get on my side because they see that creative has left me off a show, despite the fact that I go out there every single week, and I earn my right to be on a show like WrestleMania. So hopefully it works in his favor," said Ray.

The WWE Hall of Fame drew parallels between Carmelo Hayes' situation and that of IYO Sky and Tiffany Stratton, both talented, former world champions, who also don't have a spot on the WrestleMania 42 card.

"Sometimes you find yourself at the top of cards, sometimes you find yourself not on the card at all, just because of the way the stories line up. It's hard to sit out of WrestleMania, especially when you've been there before," he explained. "Personally, you know, having some very high-profile matches at WrestleMania, and then the very next year being involved in the old quintessential four-corner tag team match, which you know doesn't mean nearly as much as what you did the year before, you just got to roll with the punches and go with it. I know it sucks, but it's just the nature of the beast."

Ray, though, isn't worried about what lies ahead for them, as he feels they have a bright future ahead of them, and expects them to be on future WrestleMania cards.