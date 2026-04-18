AJ Styles Believes This Larger-Than-Life WWE Character Had The 'Best Run Ever'

When fans reflect on some of the best characters to ever step foot in a WWE ring, names like "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, The Rock and Randy Savage are often mentioned in the conversation, but according to former WWE star AJ Styles, there's only one legend who deserves the recognition for having the most influential persona.

Speaking on "The Phenomenally Retro Podcast," Styles claimed that nobody in the history of professional wrestling had a better body of work from a character perspective than WWE Hall Of Famer and seven-time world champion, The Undertaker.

"I loved it that he went to the American Badass character and then came back to The Undertaker ... he may have had the best run ever. He did have the best run ever as a character," he stated. "I mean this guy killed it. You watch stuff of The Undertaker, you be like 'Holy crap, this guy can go and he's six-foot-nine and he can move?' Man that's scary."

Styles had the privilege of being the final opponent of The Undertaker's career, as both men fought in a Boneyard Match at WrestleMania 36. Despite the match not taking place in front of a live audience due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Undertaker was satisfied with his performance against Styles. Last night, Styles was inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame after retiring from in-ring competition this past January at the Royal Rumble.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Phenomenally Retro Podcast" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.